Trump Says He Plans To Announce Supreme Court Pick Friday Or Saturday

President Trump said on Monday that he plans to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday.

"I think it will be on Friday or Saturday, and we want to pay respect," Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends. "It looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think in all due respect we should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg."

Trump said he is looking at five potential nominees.

"Most of them [the potential nominees] are young, and they've gone through the [nomination] process very recently," Trump said, arguing that the process could move rapidly through the Senate.

