Trump Speaks In Charlotte Friday, Just Two Days After Impeachment Acquittal

President Trump is speaking Friday at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit at Central Piedmont Community College.

Opportunity Now was created under Trump and the Republicans' 2017 tax overhaul. The program designates low-income neighborhoods and allows businesses to defer federal taxes on new investment. There are 17 zones in Charlotte — west, north and east of uptown.

The zones have been controversial because some include relatively affluent areas.

The president’s remarks Friday come just two days after the U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to acquit him in his impeachment trial.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and the Charlotte City Council were invited to attend the event. Lyles, a Democrat, will not be there, but the city said the council’s two Republicans – Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokhari – will attend.

This is a developing story that will be updated.