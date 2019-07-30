UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois To Retire

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois announced his retirement effective June 30, 2020.

Dubois has been chancellor at UNCC for 15 years. He said that announcing his retirement now will give the university's board of trustees, the interim president and UNC System Board of Governers time to conduct an national search for his replacement.

“During his more than 40-year career, Chancellor Dubois has consistently earned the respect of his peers, and has become the embodiment of everything a successful leader should be,” UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement. “He is an innovative thinker and strategic planner who has steered UNC Charlotte through a period of significant growth to become the highly respected and nationally prominent institution that it now is. We look forward to continuing our work with him during the upcoming academic year and will wish him all the best when he steps down in June. He will be greatly missed.”