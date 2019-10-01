UNC Governing Board Elects New Chair, Vice Chair

By 31 minutes ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The governing body of the University of North Carolina system has two new top officers.

Randy Ramsey is the new chairman for the UNC Board of Governors.
Credit The University of North Carolina System

  UNC officials said in a news release that the Board of Governors elected Randy Ramsey to serve as chairman and Wendy Murphy as vice chairman. They were elected Tuesday at a specially called phone meeting of the board.

Ramsey is the board's previous vice chair. An online biography says he co-founded Jarrett Bay Yacht Sales, which merged with Bluewater Yacht Sales in 2012. He's also co-founder and president of Jarrett Bay Boatworks in Beaufort.

Their appointments are in effect until June 30.

The vacancies occurred when the previous chairman, Harry Smith, said on Sept. 24 that he was stepping down early and returning to the board as a member. His resignation was effective Tuesday.

Tags: 
Top News
UNC Board of Governors

Related Content

UNC Board Of Governors Chair To Step Down

By Sep 25, 2019

The chair of the UNC System's Board of Governors is resigning after a little more than a year at the position.

A spokesman for the system said today Harry Smith is stepping down from the chairman position on October 1st. He did not indicate a reason for the decision.