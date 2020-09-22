Union County Public Schools To Begin Two Days Per Week Of In-Person Instruction

The Union County school board has approved a new schedule that gives students more time inside classrooms.

In an 8-1 vote, the Union County Public Schools board approved all students to begin going in-person for two days a week starting Sept. 29.

On Oct. 26, all pre-K through fifth-grade students will be in-person for four days and remote for one.

Students currently are in-person only one day a week, which school board member Melissa Merrell says has given the district time to assess and stay safe.

"We are the only school district in North Carolina that did not start out of the gate with two days a week. We said we were going to start slow to go fast," Merrell said.

There is still an option for students to remain remote, but parents must apply for that option.

Cabarrus County Schools will have kindergarten through third-grade students return to in-person instruction starting next month, while fourth through 12th grade students are doing a hybrid of in-person and online learning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg students will return in phases starting next week.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_