This Voting Season, What's Keeping You Up At Night?

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it feels like the U.S. has been embroiled in constant crises in communities across the county.

Americans are under the weight of an economic recession, protests for racial justice, wildfires and hurricane season. NPR wants to know how these experiences might shape political choices.

Tell us below what's been keeping you up at night — and how that anxiety factors into your decisions during an election year. An NPR producer may reach out to you for a story.

