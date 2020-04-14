Watch Live: Bruce Hazel Performs on Amplifier's Songversations

  • WFAE's Amplifier music podcast presents Songversations: a new digital series featuring songs and stories from Charlotte musicians.
Watch Charlotte rock-n-roller Bruce Hazel (lead singer for the band Temperance League) perform at noon ET on Tuesday's installment of WFAE's Songversations.

Stay in. Sing out. Support local music from the comfort of home with Songversations, a new video series from WFAE's Amplifier.

Part performance, part conversation: Songversations features live music and interviews with Charlotte musicians and Amplifier host Joni Deutsch.

Watch live each Tuesday and Thursday at noon ET on Facebook.com/WFAE and right here on WFAE.org.

 

