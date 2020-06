Watch melodic historians A Sign of the Times perform at noon on Thursday's installment of WFAE's Songversations.

Stay in. Sing out. Support local music from the comfort of home with Songversations, a new video series from WFAE's Amplifier.

Part performance, part conversation: Songversations features live music and interviews with Charlotte musicians and Amplifier host Joni Deutsch.

Watch live each Tuesday and Thursday at noon on Facebook.com/WFAE and right here on WFAE.org.