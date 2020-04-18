'We Were Curiosities': One Of 'The Last Negroes At Harvard' Shares His Story

Kent Garrett Sr., 97, still remembers how proud and happy he was when his son was admitted to Harvard in 1959. "I invited everybody over for dinner," he recalls with a laugh.

Garrett was a subway motorman who worked a second job waxing floors. His son, also named Kent Garrett, was among an unprecedented group of 18 black students accepted into the class of 1963.

Garrett chronicles what that time was like for him and his fellow black classmates in the new book The Last Negroes at Harvard, co-authored with his partner, Jeanne Ellsworth.

"We would be attending a school that was founded and funded on the backs of our enslaved forebears ..." Garrett writes. "We were headed to a campus where, until about eighty years before, each student was given a personal Negro servant, a campus that in the 1920s barred Negroes from the dormitories and had a branch of the Ku Klux Klan."

When the time came for Garrett to pack his bags and head to Cambridge in the fall of 1959, he didn't go alone. His parents, his kid sister, a couple of aunts and an uncle filled two cars and went with him. "It was a little bit embarrassing in a way, everybody wanting to come up there," Garrett recalls.

Like the black students who preceded him, Garrett endured indignities and racism once he got there. W.E.B. Du Bois, the college's most famous black alumnus, wasn't allowed to live on campus in the late 19th century. In 1952, a cross was burned outside a dormitory housing 11 black students. During his freshman year, Garrett was tasked with cleaning the dorms — he says it was the "worst job" he could have been given.

"I'd been with my dad, floor waxing in rich white people's houses all those years growing up, and here I was again at Harvard, you know, doing 'Negro' sort of work," he says.

Garrett and Ellsworth decided to use the word "negro" in the title of their book because that was the term used during Garrett's four years at Harvard. By the time he graduated, though, they were calling themselves Afro-Americans.

"They knew something was up — that there were 18 of them there and they discussed it at the black table," Ellsworth says. "You know, 'What's going on here that we're all here?' We know that there are now more of us than there ever had been."

The 18 black students had been accepted in an early form of affirmative action. Sitting at "the black table" during meals was a needed refuge from his white classmates, Garrett says. He was one of just 18 black undergraduate students in a freshman class of more than 1,000. You can read more about each of the 18 students here.

"We were curiosities," he says. Other students asked them the same questions repeatedly: "What is it like to be a negro?" and "What do you people want?" It got old pretty fast.

"After you hear that question every day for X number of days, it gets tiring," Garrett says. "You definitely don't want to hear it, you want to steer the conversation somewhere else."

Garrett became close friends with another black student, Fred Easter, from Harlem. Easter is now retired and lives in Minnesota. He recalls an encounter with one of his white friends in the dining hall.

His friend noticed some uneaten peas on his plate, and asked whether he was going to eat them. "I said 'no,' " Easter recalls, "And I was gonna shovel them off onto his plate. He said, 'No, don't worry, I'll just get 'em.' And he ate off my plate, which was astonishing to me. It spoke to his comfort level, which was a comfort level not widely held by white people in the United States in 1959."

Garrett's book also recounts the time Malcolm X came to dinner at the residence Garrett shared with other students ... and how efforts to establish a student association for Africans and Afro-Americans were thwarted by the Harvard administration.

"As the civil rights movement moved along and Malcolm X came on the scene, I mean, my thinking started to move towards more black power, realizing that this integration thing is probably not going to work," Garrett says.

Garrett's thinking was influenced by a roommate at Harvard who moved to Africa after college. Garrett returned to New York where he worked in advertising before taking a job in 1968 at the public television show Black Journal -- the first national program to focus exclusively on the concerns of African Americans. Garrett went on to become a producer at CBS and NBC but he became disillusioned with network news and left his big city life to become a dairy farmer in the Catskills.

Garrett writes in his book that he still doesn't contribute money to Harvard and that he didn't go to a class reunion until two years ago. Easter has been to several reunions, including his 50th which took place during graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2013.

"There were lots of black students," Easter says. "And one guy called out, 'Look at those guys. That's 50 years.' One guy said, 'We know what you went through. Thank you,' he said, 'Thank you.' "



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Social distancing is the goal during this pandemic, but self-isolation has also pushed millions of people closer together over the past month. Working parents are now home with their children 24/7, and roommates may have no choice but to self-isolate with each other. But what if you're single and live alone? What do you do when you just need a hug?

Shani Silver writes about this and a lot of other things in the Every Single Day essay series for Refinery29. Her latest is titled "Coronavirus And Single Scaries: I Just Want A Husband Right Now." And that's because, Silver told us from her place in Brooklyn, New York, living single during this moment is a very different experience than choosing the single life in normal times.

SHANI SILVER: This is not a typical day at home in any capacity. I think when you remove choice, and you dial up fear, being home by yourself is a very different experience. And I think when we are - as human beings, when we're scared, it's helpful when you have someone to be scared with. You are alone for the duration of this, and that duration is uncertain. And that doesn't take away from being very comfortable being a single woman. It's just adding on new feelings that I was not experiencing before the pandemic.

MARTIN: Well, one other issue you mentioned I think probably feels very real to people, even if they haven't considered the other things that you've pointed out, is you mentioned in your essay that your insurance provider sent you some recommendations that made references to another person watching you for possible symptoms. Or if you are unwell, it's, like, how to quarantine - like, have somebody else bring you food. Who is that person going to be in your case?

SILVER: That person does not exist. The email you're referencing was from my insurance provider, and they were sort of categorizing symptom levels and indicating which could be dealt with at home and which required a hospital visit. And one of the symptoms that required a hospital visit was somebody is having trouble waking me up. And there is no way for me to know if (laughter) someone has trouble waking me up because there's no one here.

So that scared me. That was a very isolating moment. That was a very terrifying moment - I mean, among plenty others, but that one especially. Like, how am I - is that a symptom? Does this have to be monitored by someone else? Because that's absolutely terrifying.

MARTIN: Have you come up with some ideas about how to deal with this new reality?

SILVER: A lot of it comes down to perspective. And I - there's this weird kind of, like, contest vibe of, like, who has it worse right now. And I don't like that, and that's not my intention in saying this. But, like, having perspective for how safe we are and how comfortable we are in any given moment really helps - like, identifying for yourself that you are safe and you are OK. Despite being alone, I'm still very, very safe. And sort of maintaining that perspective and understanding that I'm OK, and that many people are not is a comfort.

And then in the moments that are really hard, what I've started doing is every time that I'm sort of here, and I realize, like, no one cares if I'm OK right now - in those moments, I try to check on other people. I try to text all of my single girlfriends and make sure that they're doing OK. I text my friends who have young kids and ask them how they're doing.

So anytime that I don't feel well, I make sure that I'm actively reaching out to other people because there's a good chance that they're feeling like I'm feeling, too, because we're all experiencing this. And checking on other people, I've found, is just a nice thing to do in the first place. But it also has the added benefit of lifting my spirits as well.

MARTIN: Shani Silver writes about being single for Refinery29. She's also the host of "A Single Serving Podcast."

Shani, thanks so much for talking to us.

SILVER: Thank you for having me.