WFAE Presents Charlotte's First Podcast Festival

Charlotte Podcast Festival kicks off October 5. As the city’s first podcast festival, it’s designed to inform, enrich and inspire the region’s audio storytellers and podcasters. Online sessions will run through October 30. Admission is free with registration.

Virtual panel discussion and workshops will cover:

Content and production

Marketing and digital branding

Audience engagement and listener growth

Monetization

Legal considerations

Charlotte Podcast Festival is a partnership between WFAE, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Queen City Podcast Network and Eclecs Creative Agency.

“The festival gives WFAE and our partners another way to support the growing podcast community here in Charlotte,” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s chief content officer and executive vice president. “It builds on the training we’ve provided over the last year through our Queen City PodQuest Academy and workshops. WFAE remains committed to using podcasting as a way to support diverse storytellers in this community.”

Charlotte Podcast Festival features nearly 60 speakers across 40 podcast sessions and panels including:

“Life on the Mic:” How to be the best interviewer/host with Tommy Tomlinson (WFAE’s SouthBound), Sheri Lynch (Oddcast), Bernadette Joy (Dear Bernadebt Joy) and Mark Peres (On Life & Meaning)

“From Script to Screen:” Writing and recording with Morgan Givens (Flyest Fables) and Kevin Patterson (Detective Samwel Sift’s Loved One Discovery or Recovery Services)

“Audio Editing 101:” Tips for recording and editing audio with Konata Edwards (Charlotte Newsmakers, Locked on Hornets) and Andy Goh (The Goh Show)

“Hey, Is This Thing On?:” Comedy podcasting with Rod and Karen Morrow (The Black Guy Who Tips) and Cale Evans (The Podcast from Hell)

Visit CharlottePodcastFestival.com for the full festival schedule and to register to attend the sessions.

About WFAE

WFAE 90.7 FM is a nonprofit public radio station, licensed to the University Radio Foundation Inc. With 90.3 in Hickory, 106.1 in Laurinburg and 93.7 in Southern Pines, WFAE serves more than 230,000 weekly listeners in the greater Charlotte region with an award-winning mix of local, national and international news, and entertainment programs from NPR® and other content partners. Listen online at WFAE.org.

About Blumenthal Performing Arts

Blumenthal Performing Arts serves the Carolinas as a leading cultural, entertainment and education provider. For more information, call (704) 372-1000 or visit BlumenthalArts.org. Blumenthal Performing Arts receives operating support from the Arts & Science Council and North Carolina Arts Council. Blumenthal Performing Arts is also supported by PNC Bank, sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights.

About Queen City Podcast Network

Queen City Podcast Network is a group of local contributors and broadcasters producing hours of new content every week, covering Charlotte news and current events, restaurants and recreation, activities, comedy, and things you can just nerd-out over. If there is a part of living in Charlotte you just can't get enough of, or want to learn more about, we're talking about it on The Queen City Podcast Network.

About Eclecs Creative Agency

Eclecs is a creative agency that instills growth within unique brands and small businesses. Founded by Perrine DeShield in 2019, Eclecs embraces diversity and innovation as we all continue to adapt to a new normal. The agency customizes services to fit clients' current needs and to nourish future success. Services include: Podcast coaching, branding, content strategy, website creation, graphic design, and more.