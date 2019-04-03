Wilcox Lays Out CMS Budget Needs

CMS superintendent Clayton Wilcox is requesting almost $22 million in next year’s budget for more cameras, fencing, panic cards for teachers, and upgraded locks. Wilcox is also requesting funds to hire 25 police officers for elementary schools. Currently, officers are only stationed at high, middle, and k-8 schools.

On WFAE’s Charlotte Talks, Wilcox said the additional officers would have duties beyond responding to violent incidents.

"We have all kinds of issues at elementary schools - custody issues, issues happening at, near elementary schools that require lockdowns. The other piece of that is often young people grow an irrational fear of police. Knowing police officers early can help. I know there are people who will say having an armed police officer there hasn’t stopped a shooting, but it may stop the carnage."

Wilcox also says the district has purchased a dog trained to sniff out guns in schools. He says the dog will be placed on patrol at randomly-selected schools beginning this spring.