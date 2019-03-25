Woman Arrested, Charged In East Charlotte Homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old woman in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday morning at a residence off Faires Road in east Charlotte.

Police have charged Shakeli Laquell Lewis with the murder of Deonte Cortez Thompson, 21.

Officers found Cortez outside of the home while responding to an assist medic call for service. Police say he had "apparent trauma" and was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details on the cause of death have been released.

Lewis is in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and faces first-degree murder charges.

