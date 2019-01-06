A Year In Baltimore: 300 Homicides, Again, And Searching For A Fourth Police Chief

Joel Fitzgerald is vying to become Baltimore's fourth police commissioner in the span of roughly a year. But his path to confirmation may become more complicated after a report surfaced alleging he overstated some of his accomplishments in Fort Worth, Texas, where he's served since 2015.

The Baltimore Sun found Fitzgerald embellished his role instituting the Fort Worth Police Department's body camera program and that he took credit for the department's improved reporting on racial profiling despite a law Texas mandating such efforts.

On Saturday, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund issued a statement calling for the city to withdraw Fitzgerald's nomination and consider other finalists.

"Fitzgerald's record and the process used to select him gives us no confidence that he is the commissioner Baltimore needs," the organization said in a tweet.

Fitzgerald, the first African-American police chief in Fort Worth, is Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's pick to clean up the department.

He was scheduled to have a confirmation hearing before the Baltimore City Council this week, but it was postponed due to a family emergency.

Over the past few years, the Baltimore Police Department has been scourged by internal scandal, more than 300 homicides a year for four consecutive years and a history of mistrust between officers and the community.

"I think we have a very great opportunity to mend some of the broken fences ... that have happened over the last few years," Fitzgerald said at a press conference in November.



How Baltimore got here

Mayor Pugh has spent a lot of time and energy selecting Fitzgerald after firing former Commissioner Kevin Davis in Jan. 2018.

At the time of Davis' firing, Pugh said she had grown "impatient" with a perpetually high homicide rate.

"My decision is based on the fact that we need to get these numbers down," Pugh said at the time.

Davis was brought in as commissioner by the previous mayor, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, after firing his predecessor, Anthony Batts who was relieved of his duties in the wake of the Baltimore riots, sparked by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died of injuries sustained while in police custody.

After Gray's death in 2015, the city erupted into riots, and the National Guard was called in to quell the unrest.

The following year, the Department of Justice issued a scathing report attesting the Baltimore Police Department engaged in discriminatory policing.

In 2017, homicides in Baltimore reached 343 – a per-capita record for the city, the same year the city entered into a consent decree with the DOJ, mandating reforms within the police department.

By early 2018, Pugh decided it was time, again, to make a change at the top of the department. Her next pick was Darryl De Sousa. He was on the job less than four months before resigning for failing to pay multiple years-worth of federal taxes.

He pleaded guilty last month and is set to be sentenced in March.

The interim commissioner, Gary Tuggle, removed his name from consideration for the permanent job.



Background interviews in Fort Worth

Fitzgerald has said, if confirmed, he'll commit to seeing the "change process through."

But with so much riding on Fitzgerald, that promise was not enough for the city council or for the Baltimore police union who sent separate delegations to Fort Worth to conduct background interviews on him.

"Baltimore has a lot of work to do and so we want to make sure that every stone is unturned," says Lester Davis, spokesperson for Baltimore City Council President Jack Young.

Part of that work is rebuilding the city's trust after a dozen police officers in the now-defunct Gun Trace Task Force unit were convicted of building their own criminal enterprise, including stealing money from Baltimore residents.

Last week the city council released transcripts of those interviews in Fort Worth which offered a mixed review of Fitzgerald's more than three-year tenure there. Separately, officials from the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police tweeted they held "productive" meetings with rank and file members of the Fort Worth Police Department in November.

Baltimore FOP declined an NPR request for clarification about what those meetings entailed.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told NPR during an interview that it was "awkward" having officials from another city poking around about her police chief, but says she understands given all of what Baltimore's been through.

She also praised Fitzgerald's leadership of the Fort Worth police department at a time when racial tensions reached a boiling point in 2016 when a video of a white officer arresting a black mother and her two daughters went viral.

"Chief Fitzgerald came in at a very difficult time in Fort Worth," Price said.

"He's done a nice job handling that and, you know, I think there's been a lot of training that's gone one [since the incident] and I think most of it has been beneficial."



Trouble inside, looking outside

Chuck Wexler, of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), says it's just as likely videos of encounters between police and citizens can have the opposite effect on high ranking officers, like Fitzgerald.

He says a police chief tenure in many cities is, on average, three to five years. In recent years, police chiefs in San Francisco, Minneapolis and Chicago have been fired or resigned following officer encounters that led to civilians killings.

Wexler, who helped Baltimore recruit candidates for the police commissioner opening, says when a city looks outside its borders for candidates, it often signals an attempt at a new start.

"An outside individual has the benefit of not having any relationships with anyone inside, but it's also the challenge of getting to know a department," Wexler says.

But Leonard Hamm is not sure an outsider like Fitzgerald is what Baltimore needs at this point. He spent more than 30 years serving in the department, including as Baltimore's Police Commissioner commissioner from 2004-2007.

"For someone coming from the outside, it's going to take them at least three years to find out where the streets are, what the neighborhoods are all about," Hamm says.

All the while, he says the outside police chief still has to deal with high crime and cleaning up the department.

Hamm adds that Baltimore residents are resilient, but what they ultimately want is for the killing to stop and for a police force they can trust.

