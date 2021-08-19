© 2021 WFAE
Race & Equity

Charlotte Community Mourns The Loss Of Philanthropic Pastor

WFAE | By Gracyn Doctor
Published August 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
Pastor Brenda Stevenson
www.facebook.com/pastorbrendastevenson/
Pastor Brenda Stevenson

Pastor Brenda Stevenson of the New Outreach Christian Center died Wednesday. Stevenson dedicated her life to philanthropy, focusing heavily on providing her community with free food and school supplies through drives and donations.

She and her husband, Bishop Norman Stevenson, founded the New Outreach Christian Center nearly 40 years ago in the historic Hoskins neighborhood.

From 1985 to 1995, she was the talk show host and station manager for WGSP 1310 AM and WZCC 1600 AM. Eventually, she started her own gospel radio station, which can still be heard on newoutreach.org.

Many in the community expressed their condolences for the community leader, including Mayor Vi Lyles. CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings shared on Twitter how saddened he was over the loss.

“She spent a lifetime’s pursuit of bettering our community. Pastor Stevenson was a selfless woman who had a passion for helping people,” Jennings said in the tweet.

According to reports from WCNC, funeral arrangements are being made for Sunday, Aug. 22.

Race & Equity
Gracyn Doctor
Gracyn Doctor is a Report for America corps member who covers race and equity for WFAE.
