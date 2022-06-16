Charlotte's Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival celebrates its 25th year

The 25th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas kicks off Friday in Plaza Midwood and will continue all weekend.

The weekend’s celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with a drum circle in front of House of Africa, owned by the festival’s president and founder, Pape Ndiaye.

“In African culture, we believe that the drum is a symbol of communication. and communication will unify and that’s why we open with the annual drum circle, a call to the ancestors. We call everyone to come out and let’s come on and celebrate a piece of American history.”

There will be a march on Saturday, as well as music and dance performances, food vendors, a fashion show, free health screenings, and more. The celebration will continue the next day with Sunday service, a gospel performance, and children’s programming.

More information is available at Juneteenthofthecarolinas.com.