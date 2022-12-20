Queens University men's basketball team delivers holiday cheer to Greenway Park Elementary School
Members of the Queens University of Charlotte's men's basketball team distributed gifts at Greenway Park Elementary School.
Logan Threatt and Elijah Wyche read a holiday book to students.
Kenny Dye talks with students.
Trey Hubbard
Mike Fowler reads to students.
Head Coach Grant Leonard reads to students.
Chris Ashby carries presents into the school.
Members of the men’s basketball team at Queens University of Charlotte delivered gifts to students and staff at Greenway Park Elementary, a Charlotte magnet school with mostly economically disadvantaged students. On Friday, the Queens players and coaches read holiday books to most of the classes and talked with the students. They also distributed games, recess equipment, jackets, personal hygiene supplies, and school supplies.
