Queens University men's basketball team delivers holiday cheer to Greenway Park Elementary School

Members of the men’s basketball team at Queens University of Charlotte delivered gifts to students and staff at Greenway Park Elementary, a Charlotte magnet school with mostly economically disadvantaged students. On Friday, the Queens players and coaches read holiday books to most of the classes and talked with the students. They also distributed games, recess equipment, jackets, personal hygiene supplies, and school supplies.

