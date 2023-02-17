At Reeder Memorial Baptist Church, residents make their voices heard. Officials were on hand to listen

The Reeder Memorial Baptist Church in northwest Charlotte hosted a resource fair followed by a community engagement discussion. Residents met with members of Congress, the city council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and a Mecklenburg County commissioner. Wednesday’s event provided an opportunity for the public to voice their concerns.

People were lined up inside a crowded room to pick up flyers, calendars and posters that were displayed on several desks. The items included information on health care services, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the United States Constitution.

Brenda Byrd, a resident of Sunset Oaks, was at one of those desks getting help from Congresswoman Alma Adam’s staff members. She came to the event for resources.

“To get educated on who represents my community,” said Byrd. “As far as who makes the decisions and learn more about how to get things done.”

She said she was interested in one particular topic.

“Affordable housing, I have two senior adults I’m taking care of,” said Bryd. “They do not have affordable housing.”

Elvis Menayese / Brenda Byrd (L) picked out a few leaflets at the resource fair.

Zach Smith was also in the room. He’s lived in Charlotte for about 15 years.

“We need economic development, we need resources, we need accountability for our police officers and our elected officials,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m looking to hear. I’m looking to understand exactly how resources are going to be allocated for our communities.”

After the resource fair, residents were directed toward the church’s sanctuary for a discussion with public officials. Colette Forrest, the Reeder Memorial social justice chair, and event organizer said the event’s main goal is for the public to be heard.

“Their voice matters, and it’s valued, and that they’re able to get one on one with congress persons and the mayor, and, city council persons, and, county commissioners, and school board members,” Forrest said.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE CMS members Gregory Rankin (far left), Stephanie Sneed, County Commissioner of District four Mark Jerrell, Mayor Vi Lyles, and Congress members Jeff Jackson and Alma Adams (far right) spoke to the public at the event.

This meeting was not set up with the usual panel discussion and audience questions. Instead, Mayor Vi Lyles, Rep. Jeff Jackson, Rep. Alma Adams, County Commissioner Mark Jerrell, and CMS board members Stephanie Sneed and Gregory Rankin were seated on stools facing the crowd. Each briefly explained a bit about their roles.

Moments later, the public was split up into groups led by community leaders to talk briefly about their biggest concerns and then returned to share with the panelist. As discussions progressed, representatives wandered the room and joined the dialogues. In one of those groups, near the back of the church, was Senemeht Olatunji. She said health access and housing are priorities.

“Every day, we are getting calls, and emails about people who are sleeping in tents, who are going from hotel to hotel,” Olatunji said. “Who just cannot afford the housing here in Charlotte.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles spoke to community members about their concerns at the church on Feb. 15, 2023.

Rep. Jackson said several things can happen at different levels to overcome the lack of affordable housing starting at the federal level.

“In our transit corridors are major through ways that are often funded with federal transportation dollars, that we incentivize denser construction there, which ends up being more affordable,” Jackson said. “At the state level, they can reform how we pass zoning laws to make sure that we can include more affordable housing when we build new housing.”

Forrest says all representatives will receive a written copy of concerns the public would like to see addressed.