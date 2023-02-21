© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race & Equity

Charlotte’s Pride Magazine celebrates 30 years

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published February 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
Dee Dixon
Pride Public Relations
Dee Dixon, founder of Pride Public Relations and owner of Pride Magazine.

This year marks the 30th anniversary for Pride Magazine, a bimonthly publication that focuses on the Charlotte region's African American community. It was originally owned by The Charlotte Observer before Dee Dixon purchased it from the paper in 2001. As newspapers and magazines have folded or gone to internet-only publications, Pride Magazine has maintained a print presence under Dixon’s leadership. WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn spoke to Dixon about the magazine’s past and its future.

Listen to their conversation at the link above.

Highlights from the interview

How the magazine survived the pandemic: “We survived, I think, because of the people in Charlotte, because of corporations, because of being able to take advantage of a couple of grants. Quite honestly, I was very disturbed and depressed initially when COVID or the pandemic hit … But corporations stepped up. I think we were going also through the George Floyd murder, and so a lot of emphasis was on racial equity. So certainly being a Black magazine helped us because we were positioned to deal with those issues.”

On purchasing the magazine from the Charlotte Observer: “After much trepidation and fear and lying on the floor crying out to God "help me, what should I do?" The light came on and I said, ‘OK, I'll purchase it from you and go from there.' You know, what could I lose? I could just start over again if I couldn't make it happen because, in reality, I had no idea in my lifetime of becoming an entrepreneur."

On how she envisions the magazine’s future: “I don't really operate with a permanent vision. You know, you have to have flexibility.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

From local government and regional climate change to student progress and racial equity, WFAE’s newsroom covers the stories that matter to you. Our nonprofit, independent journalism is essential to improving our communities. Your support today will ensure this journalism endures tomorrow. Thank you for making a contribution of any amount.


Sign up for EQUALibrium

Race & Equity
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn