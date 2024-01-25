© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte Black Voter Project hosts forum to boost participation at the polls

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST
Chrelle Booker (left) and Mike Morgan, candidates running for North Carolina Governor, address the public from a table inside Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Chrelle Booker (left) and Mike Morgan, candidates running for North Carolina governor, address the public from a table inside Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church.

The Charlotte Black Voter Project hosted a forum Wednesday with candidates running in races statewide. One of the goals is to engage Black voters who may have stopped showing up at the polls consistently.

The forum uptown included candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and judicial races.

Both parties were invited, but only the Democrats showed up. As for the candidates for governor, there was someone representing Josh Stein’s office, Tryon Mayor Pro-Tem Chrelle Booker, and former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan. Morgan made his pitch for governor.

“There needs to be a commitment by someone like me who understands that government needs to be responsible and responsive to everyone," Morgan said. "To make sure that black voters indeed feel heard and feel motivated, we've got to be authentic, we've got to be genuine, we’ve got to be responsive to the needs of everyone.”

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections staff brought a voting machine to walk people through the process. Colette Forrest, one of the event's organizers, said the forum provides an opportunity to reiterate to those in the Black community the importance of their vote.

“Getting them re-engaged, re-excited, and to reemerge as a better informed, educated voter so they can cast their ballot consistently in local, state, and federal election every time and every year," Forest said.

The Charlotte Black Voter Project plans to continue its efforts to boost civic engagement by canvassing historically black communities like Hidden Valley in north Charlotte and neighborhoods in west Charlotte.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity 2024 Election
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
See stories by Elvis Menayese