Charlotte summit helps teachers of color network, exchange ideas, and learn new teaching methods

A summit held over the weekend in Charlotte focused on supporting and uplifting teachers of color. The event provided an opportunity for educators to exchange ideas, network and learn about different teaching methods.

A crowd of educators gathered at West Charlotte High School for the third annual “Teaching in Color” summit. Teachers learned about a range of topics, such as how to empower Black and Indigenous students and build quality student-teacher relationships.

James E. Ford, the executive director of the Center for Racial Equity in Education, the organization behind the event, said they provided a variety of sessions to ensure teachers can take care of their well-being and learn different teaching methods.

“Education is an incredibly stressful field, particularly for Black and brown folks who are doing work that's angled toward justice. So, you see wellness sessions, affirmations, yoga and sound baths. That’s intentional on our part," Ford said. "Also, there's the opportunity to learn different strategies for teaching community culture wealth and Africana studies, and introducing new concepts or new pedagogical strategies.”

Ashley Alston, who teaches psychology at Olympic High School, said it’s vital to have events that enable people to find a support system to help them navigate challenges that may arise in their careers.

“It’s really important for people of color to build community because I kind of feel like the higher up you go, the less representation there is," Alston said. "So, if you don't have support, it can feel really hard to get through all those hurdles, microaggressions and unseen barriers."

Ford hopes this type of summit can help recruit and retain teachers of color, who often leave the education profession because they feel isolated.