© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte summit helps teachers of color network, exchange ideas, and learn new teaching methods

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A group of educators gathers at West Charlotte High School for a summit focused on uplifting each other, exchanging ideas, and networking.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Educators attended a summit, held at West Charlotte High School, that focused on uplifting each other, exchanging ideas and networking.

A summit held over the weekend in Charlotte focused on supporting and uplifting teachers of color. The event provided an opportunity for educators to exchange ideas, network and learn about different teaching methods.

A crowd of educators gathered at West Charlotte High School for the third annual “Teaching in Color” summit. Teachers learned about a range of topics, such as how to empower Black and Indigenous students and build quality student-teacher relationships.

James E. Ford, the executive director of the Center for Racial Equity in Education, the organization behind the event, said they provided a variety of sessions to ensure teachers can take care of their well-being and learn different teaching methods.

“Education is an incredibly stressful field, particularly for Black and brown folks who are doing work that's angled toward justice. So, you see wellness sessions, affirmations, yoga and sound baths. That’s intentional on our part," Ford said. "Also, there's the opportunity to learn different strategies for teaching community culture wealth and Africana studies, and introducing new concepts or new pedagogical strategies.”

Ashley Alston, who teaches psychology at Olympic High School, said it’s vital to have events that enable people to find a support system to help them navigate challenges that may arise in their careers.

“It’s really important for people of color to build community because I kind of feel like the higher up you go, the less representation there is," Alston said. "So, if you don't have support, it can feel really hard to get through all those hurdles, microaggressions and unseen barriers."

Ford hopes this type of summit can help recruit and retain teachers of color, who often leave the education profession because they feel isolated.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Educationrace
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
See stories by Elvis Menayese