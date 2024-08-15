Charlotte awards $1M to groups working in city's 'Corridors of Opportunity'
The city of Charlotte on Thursday announced the recipients for a million dollars’ worth of grants to revitalize historically low-income corridors.
The business and community associations will split the money to advocate for areas in east, south and west Charlotte.
The recipients are Charlotte East, Historic West End Partners, QC Family Tree, the Sugar Creek Business Association and the West Corridor Merchants Association.