NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte awards $1M to groups working in city's 'Corridors of Opportunity'

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT
The intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street has been a focus of efforts through the city's Corridor of Opportunity program.
The city of Charlotte on Thursday announced the recipients for a million dollars’ worth of grants to revitalize historically low-income corridors.

The business and community associations will split the money to advocate for areas in east, south and west Charlotte.

The recipients are Charlotte East, Historic West End Partners, QC Family Tree, the Sugar Creek Business Association and the West Corridor Merchants Association.
