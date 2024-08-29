© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte is Home Center opens its doors to immigrant and refugee families

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:29 PM EDT
The Charlotte is Home Center is located within the Aldersgate Retirement Community complex in east Charlotte.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
The Charlotte is Home Center is located within the Aldersgate Retirement Community complex in east Charlotte.

The Charlotte is Home Center opened its doors this week in east Charlotte. The nonprofit offers various services under one roof including support navigating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, pro-bono immigration legal services, and medical and dental care.

Carolina Migrant Network co-founder Stefanía Arteaga is one of four women leaders collaborating on the effort.

“When we started doing this work, it was very clear that apart from the legal services we offered, we needed to provide wrap-around services,” said Arteaga.

In 2021, the Aldersgate Retirement Community offered to lease the over 5,000 square foot building on Shamrock Drive to ourBRIDGE for Kids for $1 per year. The group provides after-school programs to children new to the U.S.

OurBRIDGE then contacted the Carolina Migrant Network and the Charlotte Community Health Clinic to collaborate on the space.

The Charlotte is Home Center provides services by appointment only and will soon be open to the public for walk-in services.

The Charlotte Community Health Clinic will offer free and low-cost services.
1 of 4  — IMG_1220.jpg
The Charlotte Community Health Clinic will offer free and low-cost services.
Julian Berger / WFAE
The Charlotte Community Health Clinic will provide free and low-cost services.
2 of 4  — IMG_1222.jpg
The Charlotte Community Health Clinic will provide free and low-cost services.
Julian Berger / WFAE
OurBRIDGE for KIDS plans to welcome children of all ages to enjoy the space.
3 of 4  — IMG_1215.jpg
OurBRIDGE for KIDS plans to welcome children of all ages to enjoy the space.
Julian Berger / WFAE
This supply room offered by ourBRIDGE for KIDS will provide clothing and school supplies to newcomer families.
4 of 4  — IMG_1214.jpg
This supply room offered by ourBRIDGE for KIDS will provide clothing and school supplies to newcomer families.
Julian Berger / WFAE

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
