Charlotte is Home Center opens its doors to immigrant and refugee families

The Charlotte is Home Center opened its doors this week in east Charlotte. The nonprofit offers various services under one roof including support navigating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, pro-bono immigration legal services, and medical and dental care.

Carolina Migrant Network co-founder Stefanía Arteaga is one of four women leaders collaborating on the effort.

“When we started doing this work, it was very clear that apart from the legal services we offered, we needed to provide wrap-around services,” said Arteaga.

In 2021, the Aldersgate Retirement Community offered to lease the over 5,000 square foot building on Shamrock Drive to ourBRIDGE for Kids for $1 per year. The group provides after-school programs to children new to the U.S.

OurBRIDGE then contacted the Carolina Migrant Network and the Charlotte Community Health Clinic to collaborate on the space.

The Charlotte is Home Center provides services by appointment only and will soon be open to the public for walk-in services.