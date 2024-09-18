Art exhibit showcases immigrant and refugee experiences

South Korean artist Lee Ko immigrated to the U.S. in 2002 to obtain her second Master's in Fine Arts and moved to Charlotte in 2015. Her piece, "The Story of 100 Houses," focuses on the life of an immigrant family and the differences between cultures.

Julian Berger / WFAE South Korean artist Lee Ko submitted her piece, The Story of 100 Houses.

"When I work on these pieces, it is about my family's story each day," Ko said. "It's like a diary, so it is about my children. I would like to teach them ... the difference between the cultures."

The Journey Art Exhibit and Competition has provided a space for immigrant artists like Ko to showcase their work and create community.

"It was really important for my life and my art journey as well because when I came to Charlotte for the first time, I didn't know anyone," Ko said.

This year’s exhibit features 18 Charlotte-based artists from countries including Colombia, Haiti, Mexico and Ukraine.

Autumn Weil, International House executive director, says the goal of the exhibit is to educate the community and break down barriers from misinformation on immigration.

"If you're not in this or you don't have a family member who has gone through this or a friend who has gone through this, you have no idea that it can take 15 years," Weil said.

International House began hosting The Journey during the coronavirus pandemic as the group saw a need for artists and immigrants alike to have a space to share their stories.

For the second year in a row, International House and Blumenthal Arts have collaborated to curate it. This year’s exhibit was also featured in the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

Julian Berger / WFAE Ukrainian artist Yuliia Borele submitted her piece, The Tree of Life.

Each piece is accompanied by the story of the artwork and artist. Viewers can vote for their favorite piece and the winner receives an honorarium. Bree Stallings, Blumenthal's director of artistic experiences, said more than 500 people voted in the opening weekend.

"To see that people were coming in and taking the time to slow down and read during an otherwise busy eventful night, it was really special, and you can tell that it means a lot to the artists and the community," Stallings said.

Ukrainian artist Yuliia Borele immigrated to the U.S. four years ago for her husband’s work. Her piece, "The Tree of Life," symbolizes the connection between her home country and all the places she has lived.

"My friend sent me a link for the Journey," Borele said. "She told me, 'It’s a very nice exhibition. Maybe you try?' I think, why not? And I applied for the Journey."

Ko and Borele’s stories are distinct, along with the other 16 artists featured in this year's exhibit. Other pieces touch on the themes of heartbreak, resilience and mystery.

"Even though there's a tight theme around this, it's not a monolith," Stallings said. "Each of [the artists] journeys is completely unique and individual."

The exhibit opened this past weekend at the Knight Theater in uptown Charlotte and is now on display at Legion Brewing in South Park until Oct. 18.