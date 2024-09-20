Charlotte FC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Saturday's match

Charlotte FC will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this Saturday with its third annual Por La Cultura game. But you can hear the play-by-play in Spanish every game on the team’s broadcast.

Jaime Moreno was named one of two Spanish-language commentators for Charlotte FC in 2021 ahead of the team’s first season.

His voice is heard on radio and Apple TV across the Carolinas, but commentating is nothing new to Moreno.

Born and raised in Mexico City, he began hosting local radio shows in Charlotte in the 1990s focused on soccer, but he gained a wider audience in 2010 when the Carolina Panthers hired him.

He’s now dubbed “La Voz de Las Panteras” for his commitment to commentating on the football team in Spanish.

"One day I dreamed that as a Latino, my voice could make a difference in the Hispanic community and I live my dream," Moreno said.

Moreno has gotten a front-row seat to see how the soccer team has united Latino fans in Charlotte.

"From day one to where we are right now, the fanbase just keeps on growing," Moreno said. "I'm very happy to see that."

In 2022, Charlotte FC broke the MLS attendance record with 74,479 fans attending the inaugural home match. Charlotte FC is currently the second MLS team after Atlanta United FC with the highest average attendance per game. Moreno attributes that to the many Latinos Charlotte FC games draw.

"One of the things that I think that I see growing is more and more Latinos going into the stadium every weekend to watch Charlotte FC," Moreno said.

Charlotte FC Rumbao Latin Dance Company performed during halftime at the 2023 Por La Cultura Charlotte FC match.

This weekend, Charlotte FC will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of activities for all ages. They include a pre-match block party outside of Bank of America Stadium with a DJ, a mariachi band, crafts for kids, free paletas and local artwork.

"You will see Hispanic music playing outside, you will see a lot of food trucks outside the stadium," Moreno said. "People who want to come and join and see what a Latino party looks like, I think it will be great."

Moreno says it’s a party for everyone – and all ages. He knows many Latino families will show up with multiple generations.

"All the family goes there," Moreno said. "I’m talking about when I’m walking into the stadium and I have the opportunity to meet some people, I see the grandfather, the son and the grandson walking together to the stadium."

Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution kicks off at 4:00 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The “Fiesta Por La Cultura” block party begins at 1:30.