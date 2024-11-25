© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte airport workers go on strike for better wages, benefits

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST
Airport workers on strike gathered at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Airport workers on strike gathered at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

Many workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport went on strike Monday to demand better wages and benefits as Thanksgiving travel begins.

Cabin cleaners, wheelchair attendants and ramp workers were among those who walked off the job. They work for ABM and Prospect, companies that contract with American Airlines.

The Service Employees International Union says most employees earn between $12.50 and $19 an hour.

“We work but we live below the poverty level and that shouldn’t be, working out at the airport that’s making all this money. We should have livable wages," said Dorothy Griffin, who cleans airplane cabins.

Griffin was among over 100 workers rallying outside the airport Monday morning.

The union says about 40% of airport workers it represents in Charlotte don’t have stable housing, and 55% have struggled to pay utility bills.

Workers authorized the strike on Friday and walked off their jobs Monday morning. The union says the strike will last through the day.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Douglas International Airport says there are no impacts due to the strike as of Monday afternoon, and that the airport is prepared to welcome over one million passengers this week.

ABM and Prospect did not return WFAE's request for comment.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger