Latino-focused business hub is quarter of the way to its $20 million goal

A center aimed at expanding job opportunities for people in east Charlotte has raised $5.5 million of its $20 million goal to help get its work started.

Spark Centro, run by Charlotte's Latin American Chamber of Commerce, will house nonprofits focused on workforce development, entrepreneurship training and recruitment.

The center’s goal is to serve all residents in east Charlotte, with a focus on the county’s growing Latino population.

Bank of America just contributed $1 million to the chamber’s campaign to build and launch the facility. The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have pitched in $3 million.

The chamber’s interim President and CEO Manuel Rey says Wells Fargo and Truist have also made contributions.

“This continues creating the momentum for other organizations to come together to finalize the whole project, Rey said.”

Construction is planned to begin early next year, with Spark Centro scheduled to open in 2026.