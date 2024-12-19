© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latino-focused business hub is quarter of the way to its $20 million goal

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:10 PM EST
Spark Centro is scheduled to fully open in 2026.
LACCC
Spark Centro is scheduled to fully open in 2026.

A center aimed at expanding job opportunities for people in east Charlotte has raised $5.5 million of its $20 million goal to help get its work started.

Spark Centro, run by Charlotte's Latin American Chamber of Commerce, will house nonprofits focused on workforce development, entrepreneurship training and recruitment.

The center’s goal is to serve all residents in east Charlotte, with a focus on the county’s growing Latino population.

Bank of America just contributed $1 million to the chamber’s campaign to build and launch the facility. The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have pitched in $3 million.

The chamber’s interim President and CEO Manuel Rey says Wells Fargo and Truist have also made contributions.

“This continues creating the momentum for other organizations to come together to finalize the whole project, Rey said.”

An artist's rendering shows the interior of the planned Spark Centro.
Race & Equity
Related: Economic development center would focus on Latino business growth in east Charlotte
Kayla Young

Construction is planned to begin early next year, with Spark Centro scheduled to open in 2026.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Latino community
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger