Long lines at Charlotte ICE office days before Trump enters office stoke worries

There were longer than usual lines at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in southwest Charlotte on Thursday.

Hundreds of immigrants were waiting to be seen—some with appointments and some as walk ins.

These appointments are routine check ins with the agency, not immigration hearings to determine someone's status.

Edilmar Marquez, who came from Venezuela, has been attending yearly office appointments. She had her third appointment on Thursday.

"We are astonished," Marquez said. "When we arrived, we were surprised by the amount of people that are here."

Some local media outlets, such as WSOC, reported that the crowds were driven at least in part by fears of what will happen when President-elect Donald Trump — who has prioritized deportation — is sworn in on Monday.

As Trump enters office, hundreds try to meet with ICE https://t.co/Go7h1L5L3L — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 16, 2025

But ICE told WFAE they believe the main reason for the crowds is a backlog because of recent holidays and unanticipated closures such as the federal day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, and the agency has brought additional personnel to assist people.

"We prioritize those with appointments; however, we accept walk-ins and recent arrivals during our hours of operation. Unfortunately, there are times where the demand exceeds our operational capacity," agency officials said in a statement.