Changing of the Guard
The transition to President-elect Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Long lines at Charlotte ICE office days before Trump enters office stoke worries

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 17, 2025 at 9:56 AM EST
According to ICE, Charlotte's field office has seen a backlog due to recent holidays.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
There were longer than usual lines at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in southwest Charlotte on Thursday.

Hundreds of immigrants were waiting to be seen—some with appointments and some as walk ins.

These appointments are routine check ins with the agency, not immigration hearings to determine someone's status.

Edilmar Marquez, who came from Venezuela, has been attending yearly office appointments. She had her third appointment on Thursday.

"We are astonished," Marquez said. "When we arrived, we were surprised by the amount of people that are here."

Some local media outlets, such as WSOC, reported that the crowds were driven at least in part by fears of what will happen when President-elect Donald Trump — who has prioritized deportation — is sworn in on Monday.

But ICE told WFAE they believe the main reason for the crowds is a backlog because of recent holidays and unanticipated closures such as the federal day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, and the agency has brought additional personnel to assist people.

"We prioritize those with appointments; however, we accept walk-ins and recent arrivals during our hours of operation. Unfortunately, there are times where the demand exceeds our operational capacity," agency officials said in a statement.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
