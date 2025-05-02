© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mecklenburg commissioners discuss impact of immigration policies

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 2, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT
Commissioner Yvette Townsend-Ingram asks a question during the Intergovernmental Relations Committee meeting on Thurs.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Commissioner Yvette Townsend-Ingram asks a question during the Intergovernmental Relations Committee meeting on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

A Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners committee met Thursday to discuss the local impact of federal immigration policies.

The Intergovernmental Relations Committee met at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to learn about recent federal and state actions regarding immigration enforcement.

Immigration attorney Jamilah Espinosa shared recent actions taken by the Trump administration, such as strengthening border enforcement, terminating legal statuses and revoking student visas.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Counsel J. George Guise then reported on Sheriff Garry McFadden’s stance on ICE cooperation and how he is complying with new laws requiring sheriffs to cooperate with the agency.

Robert Nesbit of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services detailed which benefits undocumented immigrants can receive through the county and what benefits they do not receive due to their status.

Commissioners then asked questions about immigration and how recent actions impact Mecklenburg County.

“As one of the very few Latino elected officials in Mecklenburg County, it’s really important to me to learn all I can,” Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. “To me, these questions and these issues are about real people — like thousands of real people in our community.”

Rodriguez-McDowell said she’s unsure how commissioners can push back against federal and state action during this time but believes awareness is a step in the right direction.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Immigration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger