© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Think It's Hot? The Swiss Just Hit 5.5 Trillion Degrees

Published August 14, 2012 at 3:00 PM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We talked earlier about how hot it's in the summer. But that's nothing when compared to some really sizzling heat we heard about today.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Of all places, it happened in Switzerland at CERN in the large Hadron collider, for a tiny fraction of a second. So how hot was it?

PAOLO GIUBELLINO: It was something more than five trillion degrees.

CORNISH: That's Paolo Giubellino, a physicist with the project. Yesterday, CERN scientists said it is the hottest man-made temperature ever received.

GIUBELLINO: You can imagine that that may be more than 100,000 times hotter than at the center of the sun.

BLOCK: Actually no, I can't imagine it.

CORNISH: And I'm not even going to try.

And you're listening to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Science & Environment