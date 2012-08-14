Think It's Hot? The Swiss Just Hit 5.5 Trillion Degrees

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We talked earlier about how hot it's in the summer. But that's nothing when compared to some really sizzling heat we heard about today.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Of all places, it happened in Switzerland at CERN in the large Hadron collider, for a tiny fraction of a second. So how hot was it?

PAOLO GIUBELLINO: It was something more than five trillion degrees.

CORNISH: That's Paolo Giubellino, a physicist with the project. Yesterday, CERN scientists said it is the hottest man-made temperature ever received.

GIUBELLINO: You can imagine that that may be more than 100,000 times hotter than at the center of the sun.

BLOCK: Actually no, I can't imagine it.

CORNISH: And I'm not even going to try.

