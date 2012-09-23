© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Gherkin, Diphthong, Hornswoggle And Kerfuffle: Best Words Ever?

By Robert Krulwich
Published September 23, 2012 at 6:08 AM EDT

"Gherkin" — I like saying it. It's vaguely Indian sounding. "Kerfuffle." That's just fun, with so many F's packed into three syllables. "Diphthong" is sly because it's hiding a silent H, the H right after the P; it's there, but you wouldn't know it. And "hornswoggle?" Just hearing it, I'm on the deck of a frigate, there are seagulls soaring above, and someone is playing a jig.

One of these four words, the "Final Four" in Ted McCagg's "Best Word Ever" contest, became a champion this week.

You may or may not agree with McCagg, creative director of an ad agency in Portland, Ore., but it's fun to watch him sort through his candidates, words he loves. He began (you can find the whole contest on his blog, and there's an excellent description of his process by Megan Garber at TheAtlantic.com) with an alphabetical round. He and his wife plucked their favorite words out of the air and put them into brackets, a la March Madness. For example, here are their favorite P's.

Best Word Ever — "P"
Ted McCagg / Questionable Skills

Here are their Y's.

Best Word Ever — "Y"
Ted McCagg / Questionable Skills

Then the regional winners were pitted against each other, so "kowtow" went up against "kerfuffle," and "akimbo" fought with "xenophobe."

Final 32 — West Bracket.
Ted McCagg / Questionable Skills

"Diphthong" had to anticipate "sphincter" in the later rounds. No doubt at some sports bar in Las Vegas, there were folks betting for "onomatopoeia," and against "eke" ...

Final 32 — Southwest Bracket.
Ted McCagg / Questionable Skills

... until finally, "hornswoggle," my personal favorite, for some reason was edged out by a word that describes two adjacent vowel sounds occurring in the same syllable.

The winner, the Best Word Ever, is "diphthong."

Why "diphthong?" Could it be a subliminal suggestion of sexy underwear? No, Ted told TheAtlantic.com. It was the H. That silent H, he said, "made all the difference."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
Robert Krulwich
Robert Krulwich works on radio, podcasts, video, the blogosphere. He has been called "the most inventive network reporter in television" by TV Guide.
See stories by Robert Krulwich