Sandy's Damage Under The Sea, Through The Eyes Of Oyster Farmers

Jimmy Bloom lowers two cages with rakes on the front to drag the bottom of the sound, about 30 feet below. Then he brings it up and dumps it on deck to check the oysters. "You know, if the storm hit, you'll see the shells will be all polished or the oysters could be all gapped. So it would be nothing to lose 80 to 90 percent of your oysters," Norman Bloom says, looking on.