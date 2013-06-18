© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Isn't That King David? Nope, It's Just Dave

By Robert Krulwich
Published June 18, 2013 at 12:32 PM EDT

Usually they're naked, ancient and stony. But all of a sudden, they could live next door.

hipster-in-stone-02
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-04
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-05
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-01
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-07
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-08
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-09
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-10
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

hipster-in-stone-11
/ Photo and idea conception: Léo Caillard; Retouching: Alexis Persani

The Paris-based designer had, as he wrote me, "the idea conception" and took the photographs. Alexis Persani dressed them. (Not actually; it was done on a computer, as you can see here. I know that putting modern clothes on classical sculptures isn't a new idea. Michelangelo's David has had " Fridge Fun" modern clothes for years. But the skirts, T-shirts and shorts in these images look so comfortable and fit so well, these ancients torque suddenly into moderns. It's like these two French artists have developed a new way to time travel. Which has me wondering about the reverse possibility: Beyonce, Halle Berry, Leo DiCaprio given drapes, spears and marbleized — could they pass for "ancient" at the Louvre in France?

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
Robert Krulwich
Robert Krulwich works on radio, podcasts, video, the blogosphere. He has been called "the most inventive network reporter in television" by TV Guide.
See stories by Robert Krulwich