Can Hacking The Stratosphere Solve Climate Change?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Hackers.

About David Keith's TEDTalk

Environmental scientist David Keith proposes a cheap and shocking way to address climate change: What if we inject a huge cloud of sulfur into the atmosphere to deflect sunlight and heat?

About David Keith

Environmental scientist David Keith works at the intersection of climate science, energy, and public policy. His research has taken him into some the realms of geo-engineering — including a dramatic potential solution to climate change, such as blowing a cloud of sulfur into the sky to bring the average global temperature down.

His other areas of study include the capture and storage of CO2 , the economics and climatic impacts of large-scale wind power, and the use of hydrogen as a transportation fuel.

His forthcoming book is called A Case For Climate Engineering. He teaches policy and engineering at Harvard University, and was named Environmental Scientist of the Year by Canadian Geographic in 2006.

