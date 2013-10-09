© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Top Stories: Nobel In Chemistry; Yellen Gets Nod As Fed Chair

By Scott Neuman
Published October 9, 2013 at 8:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Share Nobel Chemistry Prize For Complex Computer Modeling

-- Obama Will Tap Janet Yellen As Fed Chairwoman

-- All Talk And No Do: Latest On The Shutdown And Debt Ceiling

And here are more early headlines:

Boehner: Short-term deal on government shutdown would be 'unconditional surrender' ( Chicago Tribune)

U.S. To Cut Some Military Aid To Egypt After Coup, Turmoil ( CNN)

Egypt Sets November Trial Date For Morsi ( Al-Jazeera):

Jos. A. Bank Offers To Pay $2.3 Billion For Men's Wearhouse ( The New York Times)

Chinese Court To Allow Bo Xilai Appeal ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman