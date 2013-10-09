Top Stories: Nobel In Chemistry; Yellen Gets Nod As Fed Chair
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Three Share Nobel Chemistry Prize For Complex Computer Modeling
-- Obama Will Tap Janet Yellen As Fed Chairwoman
-- All Talk And No Do: Latest On The Shutdown And Debt Ceiling
And here are more early headlines:
Boehner: Short-term deal on government shutdown would be 'unconditional surrender' ( Chicago Tribune)
U.S. To Cut Some Military Aid To Egypt After Coup, Turmoil ( CNN)
Egypt Sets November Trial Date For Morsi ( Al-Jazeera):
Jos. A. Bank Offers To Pay $2.3 Billion For Men's Wearhouse ( The New York Times)
Chinese Court To Allow Bo Xilai Appeal ( BBC)
