Jack Horner: Why Do We Continue To Care About Dinosaurs?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour e pisode How It All Began.

About Jack Horner's TED Talk

Paleontologist Jack Horner explains what dinosaurs tell us about our own origins and what we can learn by attempting to revive a piece of the past.

About Jack Horner

Even as a paleontologist, I imagine them fighting, I imagine them roaming around; they still fuel my imagination.

Paleontologist Jack Horner discovered the first dinosaur eggs in the Western Hemisphere, the first evidence of dinosaur colonial nesting and parental care among dinosaurs, and the first dinosaur embryos.

His research covers a wide range of topics, including dinosaur behavior, physiology, ecology and evolution. He's the curator of paleontology at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont., and is widely acknowledged as the inspiration for the main character in Jurassic Park.

