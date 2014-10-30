© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

VIDEO: You Don't Know Jack-O'-Lanterns

By Adam Cole
Published October 30, 2014 at 8:25 AM EDT

Decorative gourd season has arrived, and we decided to celebrate by investigating the science and history of pumpkins.

Do you know what happens when you feed ostriches pumpkin seeds? Or when the first pumpkin beer was brewed? Or what to call a zucchini-pumpkin hybrid? Watch our new video to find out.

Did you carve a science-themed pumpkin this year? Send pictures to nprskunkbear@gmail.com. And follow us on .

Special thanks to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the Phoenix Zoo and the Minnesota Zoo for their videos of animals eating pumpkins.

