Can Healthy Eating Reverse Some Cancers?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Fighting Cancer

About Dean Ornish's TED Talk

Dr. Dean Ornish studied how lifestyle changes could help people with chronic heart disease; he wanted to figure out if there was a way to do the same with patients with some types of cancer.

Read Dr. Ornish's studies about prostate cancer, intensive nutrition and lifestyle intervention and other topics.

About Dean Ornish

Dean Ornish is the author of Eat More, Weigh Less. Ornish is best known for his lifestyle-based approach to fighting heart disease. His research at the Preventive Medicine Research Institute clinically demonstrated that cardiovascular illnesses — and, most recently prostate cancer — can be treated and even reversed through diet and exercise. Ornish also works with food corporations to help stop America's obesity pandemic from spreading around the globe.

