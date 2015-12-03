Federal Jury Hands Down Rare Conviction For Coal Executive

A federal jury has convicted former Massy Energy CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards at the Upper Big Branch mine, site of a 2010 explosion that killed 29 people. The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to one year in prison. He was acquitted of two more serious charges involving securities fraud and making false statements.

Copyright 2020 West Virginia Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit West Virginia Public Broadcasting.