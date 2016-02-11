How Can We Ensure Our Survival As A Species?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode To Endure

About Lord Martin Rees' TED Talk

Astronomer and cosmologist Lord Martin Rees asks whether our species will endure despite the many existential threats we face.

About Lord Martin Rees

Lord Martin Rees is an emeritus professor of cosmology and astrophysics at University of Cambridge.

He has written or co-written more than 500 papers on black holes, quantum physics, and the Big Bang. He is also the author of eight books, which include Before Beginning and Our Cosmic Habitat.

In his book, Our Final Hour, he describes the threats to humanity in the 21st century, particularly those that have come as a result of the recent wave of scientific changes. He encourages both scientists and non-scientists to engage efforts whose focus is to ensure our survival as a species.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.