Science & Environment

How Can We Prevent The Next Global Health Epidemic?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 4, 2016 at 8:24 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode How Things Spread

About Bill Gates' TED Talk

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates stresses our dire need for a system that can take on the challenges of the next global health epidemic.

About Bill Gates

Bill Gates is the founder and former CEO of Microsoft. In 2000 he and his wife, Melinda French Gates, founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2008, he left Microsoft to focus on philanthropic work. The Gates Foundation has offered billions of dollars in funding and guidance to programs in health and education throughout the world. They have donated to HIV/AIDS programs, libraries, agriculture research and disaster relief. In 2015, The New England Journal of Medicine, published his article, The Next Epidemic — Lessons from Ebola.

Copyright 2020 NPR.

NPR/TED Staff