Why Is Laughter Contagious?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode How Things Spread

About Sophie Scott's TED Talk

Neuroscientist Sophie Scott studies laughter, specifically its effect on our body and brain. She discusses laughter's contagious nature, as well as its role in maintaining social bonds.

About Sophie Scott

Sophie Scott is the Deputy Director of the University College London's Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience. Scott researches the neurological aspects of verbal and nonverbal communication. She studies speech perception and the evolution of speech, as well as language disorders like aphasia and dyslexia. Her research focuses on the science of laughter and its ability to spread in both humans and other species, such as rats. Occasionally, Scott is a stand-up comedian for UCL's Bright Club.

