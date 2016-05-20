© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

What Can Today's Designers Learn From Nature?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 20, 2016 at 8:36 AM EDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Design

About Janine Benyus' TED Talk

Science writer Janine Benyus believes more innovators should look to nature when solving a design problem. She says the natural world is full of inspired ideas for making things waterproof, solar-powered and more.

About Janine Benyus

Science author Janine Benyus has become one of the most important voices in a new wave of designers and engineers inspired by nature--a practice called biomimicry. Her most recent project, AskNature, is a website that helps designers discover solutions from nature's database.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
NPR/TED Staff