Record-Breaking Heat Wave Hits The Southwest
KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:
People who live in the southwest of the U.S. are used to the heat, but...
IRIS HERMOSILLO: Whew. It has been sizzling hot these last few days.
MCEVERS: That's meteorologist Iris Hermosillo. Even she can't believe the temperatures in Phoenix, Ariz., the last few days. She's with KNXV-TV.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
The high today was about 110 degrees, a bit of a relief compared to yesterday's 115 or Sunday's 118.
HERMOSILLO: Your skin just feels like it's burning. It's as if you opened up that oven door and that first hot air - blast of hot air hits your face. That's kind of what it feels like when you step outside when it's 115-plus or 110-plus.
CORNISH: The heat wave stretches across most of the Southwestern U.S. At least four people have died, and the temperatures are fueling several wildfires.
MCEVERS: In Phoenix, an excessive heat warning is in place through Thursday night. Iris Hermosillo says that limits any outside activities.
HERMOSILLO: Indoors, indoors, indoors - that's the place to be. And then just stressing to stay hydrated. Don't wait until you're thirsty. Make sure that you know the signs of heat stroke.
CORNISH: Those include nausea, skin that's hot to the touch and not sweating. Hermosillo says watch out for pets, too. And remember, it's temporary.
HERMOSILLO: We can endure three months of this for the, you know, rest of the year that's pretty picture-perfect.
CORNISH: Stay safe out there. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.