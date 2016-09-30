How Can Dinosaurs Help Us Understand Our Own Species?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Anthropocene

About Kenneth Lacovara's TED Talk

Earth's rocks and fossils can help us understand our own species. Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara says there's "no doubt" that humans' impact on Earth will show up in the geological record.

About Kenneth Lacovara

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara discovered the remains of the Dreadnoughtus schrani, one of Earth's largest dinosaurs, in Patagonia. Lacovara has a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Delaware. His work, which uses 3D technology, is shifting perspectives on giant herbivorous dinosaurs and how they're portrayed historically. Lacovara has led the effort to create the Rowan University Fossil Park in suburban Mantua Township, New Jersey and is also the founding Dean of the School of Earth & Environment at Rowan University.

