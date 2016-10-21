© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

How Can Your Home Make You Sick?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published October 21, 2016 at 9:09 AM EDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Toxic

About Rishi Manchanda's TED Talk

When Dr. Rishi Manchanda worked in a clinic in South Central Los Angeles, he saw that patients were getting sick because of toxic living conditions — so he tried a unique treatment approach.

About Rishi Manchanda

Rishi Manchanda is a physician and public health innovator. He aims to reinvigorate primary care by teaching doctors to think about and treat the social and environmental conditions that often underlie sickness.

