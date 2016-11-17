How Does Food Become A Tool For Connection?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Food We Eat

About Pam Warhurst's TED Talk

Community leader Pam Warhurst says we can enjoy and relate to our food not only by buying it in supermarkets, but by growing it in our town's public spaces and engaging our communities.

About Pam Warhurst

Pam Warhurst co-founded Incredible Edible, an initiative in Todmorden, England, dedicated to growing food locally by planting on unused land. Incredible Edible Todmorden helps people take control of their communities through gardening and eating.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.