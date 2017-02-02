© 2020 WFAE
Science & Environment

VIDEO: When Humans Got Cozy, Germs Got Deadly

By John Poole
Xaver Xylophon
Published February 2, 2017 at 12:26 AM EST

Humans get along pretty well with most microbes. Which is lucky, because there are a lot more of them in the world than there are of us. We couldn't even live without many of them. But a few hundred have evolved, and are still evolving, to exploit our bodies in ways that can make us really sick. These are the microbes we call germs. Think plague, flu, HIV, SARS, Ebola, Zika, measles.

This is a series is about where germs come from. In this first of three episodes, we see what our early encounters with germs may have been like — and how germs first got the upper hand.

Next up: Episode 2: The Golden Age of Germs

John Poole
John Poole is a senior visuals editor at NPR. He loves working with talented people and teams to create compelling stories that resonate with the 40 million people who visit NPR's digital platforms each month.
Xaver Xylophon