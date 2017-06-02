Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Paris deals, Jared’s secret channels and a spate of worrying hate crimes seen across the country. Plus, the ongoing mystery that surrounds covfefe. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top national news stories.

GUESTS

Ed O’Keefe, Congressional correspondent, The Washington Post

Nia-Malika Henderson, Senior political reporter, CNN

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill

