Science & Environment

Friday News Roundup - International

Published June 2, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
An Afghan security force member stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul on May 31, 2017.
Afghanistan’s president says cowards were behind this week’s bombing in Kabul. After their latest meeting, Germany’s Chancellor calls out President Trump. And of course, the President makes his decision on the Paris climate accord. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

GUESTS

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico

Eli Lake, Columnist, Bloomberg View

Nancy Youssef, National security correspondent, BuzzFeed

Anthony Kuhn, International correspondent based in Beijing, China NPR

