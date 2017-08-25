© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 25, 2017 at 9:05 AM EDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Hardwired.

About Nadine Burke Harris's TED Talk

Pediatrician Nadine Burke Harris found an unsettling trend when examining patients at her clinic: trauma. She found that adversity can change a child's biology and result in severe health outcomes.

About Nadine Burke Harris

Nadine Burke Harris is a pediatrician and the founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness. Her organization seeks to create a multidisciplinary clinical model that effectively treats toxic stress in children.

Burke Harris is also a recipient of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans and the American Academy of Pediatrics' Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
NPR/TED Staff